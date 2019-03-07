Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Unser, Adelbert NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. Adelbert Unser passed away on March 1, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester. The son of the late Adelbert Unser Sr. and Mildred Unser (Warner), Del was born on September 22, 1941, in Albany. He settled in Northbridge in 1983. He served in the United States Air Force, and often talked with pride of his time working on the U.S. Space Program. Following his military service, Del went on to graduate from Northeastern University. His career was in the computer field and he worked for Digital Equipment Corp. and GTE, eventually retiring from Intel. He travelled extensively, teaching in many countries. He loved to talk about his experiences and the cultures he encountered in Europe, the Middle East and Russia. At one point in his career, Del taught computer classes for Lasell College, introducing computers to many southern Worcester County residents. Del loved to travel with his wife and made trips to Mexico, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Egypt and Israel. Following a kidney transplant in 2008, he was able to pursue retirement with renewed energy. He was an avid Toastmaster, belonging to two speaking clubs. He was honored with a Toastmaster of the Year award twice. He enjoyed painting, drawing, golf, coin collecting and researching his family lineage and genealogy. Del was an avid gardener and loved his roses. Del loved to tell stories and was always ready with a story or a joke. He was a kind and gentle man who brought a calming and soothing influence to every situation and always saw the goodness in everyone around him. Known as Papa to his family, he was a devoted family man. Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of his children and grandchildren. Del is survived by Sue Unser, his beloved wife of 52 years; his son Michael Unser; his daughter Denise Hazelhurst and her husband Kerry Hazelhurst; his two granddaughters, Meg Hazelhurst and Erin Hazelhurst; two favorite aunts, Grace Unser and Margaret Seeberger; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Eugene Unser; and his sister Cynthia Birch. Del will also be missed by his faithful, furry, companion Charlie. Del's funeral Mass is Monday, March 11, at 12 p.m., in Saint Patrick's Church, Cross Street, Whitinsville. Visitation at the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, Mass., will precede the Mass from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, 1001E 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO, 64131. For directions or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit







