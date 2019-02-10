Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adele Farah. View Sign

Farah, Adele ALBANY Adele Farah, 90, died February 7, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital embraced by her loving family. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late John and Emily Asmar Farah. She is survived by her devoted nieces and nephews, EmilySue (Tom, deceased) Evers, John (Sandy) Farah, David (Cindie) Farah, Charles (Dawn) Farah, Joanne (Robert) Vicaretti, Jeanne Schmidbauer, Mary Smith , Tony (Vivian) Tomaski; several great and great-great-nieces and nephews; and special friends and caregivers, Mary Jean McCarthy and Cathy Hallenbeck. She was predeceased by siblings, Mary York, Madeline Tomaski, Josephine Ruper, Agnes Farah, Joseph Farah and William Farah. Adele graduated from Catholic High in 1947 and pursued a career in state government, working at the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Labor Department where she made many life-long friends. She was a communicant of St. Agnes Church and most recently Holy Trinity Parish in Cohoes. Adele will always be remembered for her gift of hospitality which she generously shared with everyone. She loved to cook and entertain friends and family; something she did until just a few months before her death. Adele has donated her body to the Albany Medical College Anatomical Gift Program. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations in her memory may be made to . Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 10, 2019

