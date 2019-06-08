RIDNER Adeline (Sowalski) In Loving Memory of Our Mom and Grandmother Adeline (Sowalski) Ridner Mom~Gram, can't believe that you have been gone five years!! It has been a very long five years here without you. So many times I've wished you were here to ask for advice. You were our Rock!! The Greatest Mom and Gram ever! We love and miss you to the Moon and back! Love, Linda (Ridner) Zimmerman and Ed, and William and Jeanne Ridner and All Your Grandchildren
Published in Albany Times Union on June 8, 2019