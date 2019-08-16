Mastrocinque, Adolfo COLONIE Adolfo "Artie" J. Mastrocinque, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Brooklyn and was the son of the late Nicola and Caterina Mastrocinque. Artie served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a self-employed vendor in Queens, operating Artie's Hot Dogs. A talented craftsman, Artie created artwork from aluminum cans. He made trains, ships and race cars from the cans and he enjoyed sharing his work at local craft fairs. He also enjoyed classic western music. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Artie is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Josephine Mastrocinque. He was the devoted father of Diane (Eddie) Reyes and Linda (Kerry) Betkowski. Artie was the brother of Rudy, Joey and Benito Mastrocinque. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Artie's family on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville. Interment will follow in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 16, 2019