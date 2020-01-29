DiGiulio, Adolph "Duffy" PITTSBURGH, Pa. Adolph "Duffy" DiGiulio, 97 of Pittsburgh, Pa., passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 25, 2020, after a period of declining health. "Duffy" as he was known to friends and family was born in Albany on January 1, 1923, a son of the late Vincent and Nicoletta DiGiulio. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Army. Following the military, Duffy went to Sienna College where he majored in chemistry, earning his bachelor's degree. He moved to Pittsburgh where he was employed as a research scientist by Atlantic Richfield Co. (ARCO) for over 40 years where he is credited for creating over 40 different patents for plastics.He enjoyed going for walks, a good meal and traveling to visit his extended family. He is survived by his brother, Constantino DiGiulio of Colonie; many nieces and nephews as well as many great-nieces and nephews. Duffy's family would like to thank all of his friends and caregivers in Pittsburgh. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A graveside service will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands at 12:30 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 29, 2020