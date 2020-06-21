Iacocca, Adriane P. SCHENECTADY Adriane P. Iacocca, 90 of Schenectady, formerly of Latham, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born in East Orange, N.J., she was the daughter of the late William and J. Katherine Miller Perkins; and the beloved wife of over 61 years of William V. Iacocca, who died on May 19, 2014. She was graduate of Lansingburgh High School, class of 1947 and the Union School of Nursing of Albany, class of 1951. Mrs. Iacocca career was an R.N. She retired from the practice of Dr. Scott Bello, Pediatric Medicine in Troy and had previously been the head nurse at the R.P.I. Infirmary for 17 years, an R.N. at a nursery in Fort Knox, Ky. as well as in Labor and Delivery at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. She was a member of Calvary Methodist Church in Latham where she served with the Women's Society, was a greeter and on the Ushers Committee. She was active with the Union School of Nursing of Albany Alumni, a member of the PTA for North Colonie Schools and the Speigletown Home Bureau. She loved traveling to Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, Germany and Switzerland. She also loved to cook and bake as well as to sew and crochet. She and Mr. Iacocca were longtime season ticket members of Proctor's Theater in Schenectady. They enjoyed giving this gift to each other for many Christmas's. She was also an avid bowler and loved Nintendo Wii Bowling. Adriane served on the Parkland Gardens Visitation Committee at Kingsway. Devoted mother of Diane (George) Pidgeon of Mount Prospect, Ill., Ronald (Brenda) Iacocca of Carmel, Ind. and Carol (Mickey McDonald) Iacocca of Schenectady; sister of Helen A. Perkins of Schenectady; sister-in-law of the late Joseph Iacocca, also survived by eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, June 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Morris - Stebbins - Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick St., Troy. Per current guidelines, anyone attending must wear a facial covering (mask) and adhere to the six foot social distancing requirements. Please understand that a maximum of 25 non-family visitors may enter the funeral home to pay their respects at a time. If waiting in line outside, please be sure to observe the social distancing and facial covering requirements as well. A funeral service will be held privately on Wednesday for the immediate family and will be followed by private interment in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions in memory of Adriane P. Iacocca be made to the "Building for Bridges" project, at Calvary Methodist Church, 15 Ridge Place, Latham, NY, 12110. Please feel free to express your online condolences by visiting MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgeFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.