Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adrienne Gewirtzman Rockwood. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Send Flowers Obituary









Rockwood, Adrienne Gewirtzman ALBANY Adrienne Gewirtzman Rockwood, 87 of Albany, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Born in Amsterdam, N.Y., Adrienne was the daughter of the late Irving and Rose (Valberg) Gewirtzman. She married her childhood sweetheart, Bill, in 1953. With their mothers' "encouragement" they began a friendship at the ages of five and six. Their teenage years were filled with dances, dates, proms and gatherings with their tightknit group of friends. Together they raised five children and were the proud grandparents and great-grandparents of 16 and 17 children, respectively. She was in the third graduating class of Brandeis University in 1954, and after raising their children and the youngest was off to kindergarten, she returned to school to receive her advanced master's degree in counseling from the University at Albany. Her career was varied and accomplished, including: director of Akiva Nursery School (Beth Abraham Jacob), director of Temple Israel Nursery School, coordinator of Mommy and Me program at Temple Israel, administrator at Israel Bonds, vice president at Children and Family Services, career counselor, co-founder of Senior Hope with Bill - and was a mentor to countless professionals (and young parents!) throughout the Capital Region. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Dr. William "Bill" Rockwood; her children: Marta Koblenz (Mark) of Albany, Gary Rockwood (Mindy) of Baltimore, Md., Stephanie (Drew) Kugler of Albany, Hope (Matthew) Rosenbaum of Rochester, and Heather Rockwood (Ken) of Rexford. Adrienne also leaves 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Beyond all of her professional accomplishments, Adrienne was a loving, caring and thoughtful woman - touching all who knew her. If you needed advice or help, she was always available at a moment's notice; and family was simply everything to her. She mothered the way she lived - full of life, energy, smiles and love. Her children learned how to parent from her and Bill's example, and she was never more proud than when watching her children raise their own families. Her legacy will surely live on for generations and generations to come. L'dor va'dor. Services will be held at Congregation Beth Abraham Jacob, 380 Whitehall Road, Albany on Wednesday, February 19, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow services in the Temple Israel Cemetery in Guilderland. Shiva will be observed at The Massry Residence, 182 Washington Ave. Extension, Albany. Visiting times are Wednesday, February 19, following the burial, Thursday, Sunday and Monday between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m. and then again from 6 to 8 p.m. On Friday, visitors are welcome following Shacharit services until 11:30 a.m. On Saturday, visitors are welcome from 7 to 9 p.m. Shacharit will take place Thursday, Friday, Monday, and Tuesday at 8 a.m., and Sunday at 9 a.m. Ma'ariv will take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday to Monday, except for Saturday night (following Shabbat), when Ma'ariv will be at 7:15 p.m. Contributions in Adrienne's memory may be made to Daughters of Sarah Jewish Foundation, 180 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY, 12203, Bet Shraga Hebrew Academy of the Capital District, 100 Academy Rd., Albany, NY, 12208, Congregation Beth Abraham Jacob, 380 Whitehall Rd., Albany, NY, 12208, or to Senior Hope, 650 Warren St., Albany, NY, 12208 To leave the family an online condolence please visit levinememorialchapel.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close