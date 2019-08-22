Henzel, Adrienne OSSINING Adrienne Richards Henzel, of Ossining, passed away on August 15, 2019, in Saratoga Springs. Her family and friends will cherish the memory of her kindness and gentleness. She was the daughter of the late Capt. Paul Goggin Richards, M.D., U.S.N., and the late Amelia Balinski Richards, R.N. She grew up in Ossining and Tarrytown, and graduated from Marymount College, where her future sister-in-law introduced her to her future husband. They raised four children in Ossining. She was a voracious reader, loved the water, the mountains, the occasional bet at the track, the Times crossword, and time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Richard Henzel of Ossining; her sister Virginia Richards Marx of Toronto; her sister-in-law Nancy Henzel Clarke of West New York; her children, Christopher (Adrienne) Henzel, Laura (Michael) Henzel, Gregory (Paula) Henzel and Matthew Henzel; her nieces, Virginia Anne Knox and Kristina Skowron; her nephew William Dee; and her grandchildren, Olive, Penelope, Claire, Brendan, Joseph, Matthew, Amelia and Catherine. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Waterbury & Kelly Funeral Home, 1300 Pleasantville Rd., Briarcliff Manor. A Tridentine requiem Mass will be offered on Tuesday, August 27, at 11:30 a.m. in St. John Paul II Church (the former Immaculate Conception Church), 199 N. Broadway, Sleepy Hollow. A private interment will take place on a later date in St. Charles Borromeo Church cemetery, Gardiner, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Conception Abbey, P.O. Box 501, Conception, MO, 64433.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 22, 2019