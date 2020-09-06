1/1
Adrienne J. Pagerey
Pagerey, Adrienne J. ALBANY Adrienne J. Pagerey, 39, died suddenly Monday, August 31, 2020. Born in Kingston, N.Y., she was the daughter of Peter D. Pagerey and Violet Ludolph and stepdaughter of Ruth Pagerey. She had resided in Albany for five years and was a graduate of Saugerties High School, earned her associate's degree from Ulster Community College, a bachelor's and a master's degree from SUNY Brockport, and a Certificate of Advanced Study from The College of St. Rose in Albany. Adrienne was a behavioral specialist for the Albany City School District at Giffen Memorial School for the past three years and before that in the Morgantown, W. Va., school district. Adrienne was actively involved in Girl Scouts and Youth Soccer. She was an expert at balancing spoons on her nose, had an infectious laugh, and a big heart. She was always ready to lend an ear or shoulder to anyone who needed it. She enjoyed camping and hiking, and spending time with her two children, family, and friends. Survivors in addition to her parents and stepmother include her children, Clover A. Pagerey and Clay O. Pagerey; a sister, Erica L. Pagerey and numerous siblings, nephews, nieces, and cousins. An outdoor funeral service will be held in Clee Park at the First Church in Albany (Reformed) on Saturday, September 12, at 10 a.m. The church is located at 110 North Pearl Street, Albany. A reception at the church will follow. Social distancing and face covering requested. Inurnment will be in First Church in Albany. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Adrienne J. Pagerey to the American Fund for Suicide Prevention to which Adrienne was deeply committed. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.




Published in Albany Times Union from Sep. 6 to Sep. 10, 2020.
