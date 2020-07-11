Tomaszewski, Agatha J. MARIETTA, Ga. Agatha J. Tomaszewski, 85, much loved by her family and friends, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020, at Autumn Breeze Nursing Home in Marietta, Ga. Born on September 2, 1934, in Whitestone, N.Y., she was the daughter of Paul and Angelina Corsaro. Agatha was a loving wife and mother who raised a family in Albany. She began her career at Chase Manhattan bank, afterwards she often volunteered at her children's schools and later worked at Albany Medical Center. In addition to being an avid gardener, participating in various sports brought her great joy, especially swimming and ice skating. Despite the curve balls life sent her way, she persevered and was generous to a fault. Above all else Agatha valued, loved and cherished her family. Survivors include her loving children, Richard (Joann) Tomaszewski of Dunwoody, Ga. and Angela (Charles) Bartholomew of Canandaigua, N.Y.; her loving grandchildren, Elizabeth Tomaszewski (Pat Dixon) of Newark, Del., Annamaria (Alexis) Colon Ortiz of Newnan, Ga., Danielle (Thomas) Lyon of Canandaigua, N.Y., Diane (Greg) Lewandowski of Brighton, N.Y., and Charles Bartholomew of Manchester, N.Y.; and her great-granddaughter Artemis Ana Colon Tomaszewski of Newnan, Ga. Agatha was predeceased by her husband, Francis Richard Tomaszewski of Albany. A private service will be held on a future date in Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made in Agatha's honor to the American Cancer Society
.