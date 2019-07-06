Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agatina Macchina. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral Mass 9:30 AM Parish of Mater Christi Albany , NY View Map Committal Following Services Calvary Cemetery Glenmont , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Macchina, Agatina ALBANY Agatina "Tina" Macchina, 84, went with the Lord, guided by the angels, on July 2, 2019, at the Teresian House. Born in Ali Terme, Messina, and raised in Santa Teresa di Riva, Sicily she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Carmela Amato Bonarrigo. Agatina immigrated to the United States in 1952. Her first job here was at Albany Felt. Soon after she opened Tina's Restaurant with her mother Carmela on Central Avenue. In 1958, she married Armando Macchina and was assistant to the Italian Vice Consulate, Joe Muia. In 1968, she and her husband Armando acquired Chiaramonte Bakery in Albany and called it Carosello Bakery. Together as entrepreneurs they would go on to own eight locations in the Capital District along with Carosello Travel and the Delaware Theatre where they organized concerts of famous Italian singers. Agatina, along with her husband, was the longtime hostess of Italian Carousel TV Show on Channel 13 in the '70s and Carosello Italiano Radio Show on WQBK for over 20 years. In 1970, they were honored by New York state as Italian Americans of the year. Later in life, Tina worked partime for the Albany School District Food Services and most recently at Roman Jewels and can be seen in their T.V. commercials along side her grandson Sammy. Agatina enjoyed traveling the world and vacationing back to her homeland in Sicily every summer to see her many relatives. She'd take annual trips to Disney World with her grandkids for Thanksgiving. She enjoyed dancing and singing immensely up to the time of her death and kept a rhythm sure to put a smile on anyone's face. She had a strong sense of humor and an infectious smile and was the most dignified and classy woman of her time. She was strong willed with a heart of gold, and helped many fellow Italians with translations and legal paperwork. She was a longtime member of the Sons of Italy and the IACC. She was predeceased by her husband Armando Macchina; and is survived by her loving daughters, Helen Macchina who was her caregiver for the past 20 years, and Marcella Michel and beloved son-in-law Bobby; her four cherished grandchildren, Martina Nezaj, Amanda and Sammy Fresina and Marcello Michel, all of whom she kept close to her heart and lived to be around; and her sister Carmelo Bonarrigo (Elsie). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, sister and brothers-in-law and many cousins in Italy. The family wishes to thank the staff at Teresian House for the care they showed her in the past months and especially those who had compassion and showed her love. Also, thank you to those who took the time to visit her while she resided there. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Agatina's family on Sunday, July 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Monday, July 8, at 9 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to the Parish of Mater Christi, Albany at 9:30 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont, immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Agatina in a special way may send contributions to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205 To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services visit











