Coogan, Agnes MEDWAY Agnes Coogan, 79 of Medway, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born in Yonkers, on September 24, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Marie (McNamara) Knutelsky. Agnes moved to Medway as a young child, graduating from Greenville Central School. After many years, she retired from New York State service. In her retirement she enjoyed wintering in and then moving to South Carolina with her husband, returning to Medway in 2013. Agnes enjoyed golfing, knitting and spending time with her family. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Thomas Coogan. Surviving is her husband of 59 years, John Coogan Sr.; her daughters, Bridget (Jeff) Huntley, Kathleen (Jeff) Davis; and son, John Coogan Jr; as well as seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Horizon Christian Fellowship Church, Building 473, Main Street, Cairo, on Wednesday, January 15, at 1 p.m. A gathering of friends and family will follow at 224 Ingalside Road, Greenville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Community Hospice of Columbia-Greene Counties, located at 47 Liberty Street, Catskill, NY 12414, in memory of Agnes.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020