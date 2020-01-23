Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Elizabeth "Betty" Schillinger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Schillinger, Agnes Elizabeth "Betty" HOBE SOUND, Fla. Agnes Elizabeth "Betty" Schillinger passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Hobe Sound, Fla. She was born on August 26, 1940, in Troy to William and Agnes (Donnelly) Sullivan. She attended Troy High School and later married James Schillinger Jr. on July 20, 1963. She was employed by R.P.I. for many years before becoming a loving housewife and raising her children. Later in life, she took employment with the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. Betty truly lived life to the fullest, enjoying many travels around the globe, dining and dancing with family and friends, playing puzzle games and enjoying time with her family and grandchildren. Betty loved her summers on Brant Lake in Upstate New York with her Meads Cottages family, spending time around campfires, the beach and boating. Betty was a very special woman who always exuded love and happiness wherever she was, expressing a kindness that was infectious to everyone she met. Betty's presence, smile and laugh, made everyone in her life, enjoy it that much more. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Agnes Sullivan; brother William; and sisters, Ann (Earl) Dion and Joan (Hal) Heir. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Jim; son James Schillinger III; daughter Kimberly Krakat; grandchildren, Joshua (Jennifer) Krakat, Emily Krakat and Tyler Krakat; as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial celebration of Bettys life will be held at a later date.



