Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12505 (518)-456-4442

Minissale, Agnes J. COLONIE Agnes J. Minissale, 93, joined Jesus, Mary, Joseph and St. Anthony (her favorite saint) in Heaven on April, 22 2020. She was born on February 14, 1927, to the late Thomas Charles and Concetta (Dalba) Marino in Albany. Agnes was a woman of great faith, a devout Roman Catholic who adored her husband Philip, loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family. They all worked together in the family restaurant for 38 years and went camping and traveling as a family. Agnes had a passion for gardening and cooking and passed this knowledge onto her entire family. She was also a very talented artist who saw beauty in all things. Agnes wrote many love letters to her husband Philip throughout their 64 years of marital bliss. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her. Her legacy of love, hard work, dedication to family and service to God will live on in our hearts forever. Agnes was predeceased by her husband Philip; her sister Anne (Ray) Retzlaff; and her brother Joseph (Rose) Marino. Agnes is survived by her children: Philip J.(Lorraine) Minissale Jr., Cynthia M. (John Sr.) Lizzi, and Theodore P. (Donna) Minissale Sr.; grandchildren: John M. (Kelly) Lizzi Jr., Anthony M. (Maria) Lizzi, Maria C.(Michael) Norelli, Philip J. (Allison) Minissale III, Theodore P.(Hannah) Minissale Jr., and Michelle M. (Nicholas) Grant; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. We would also like to thank the staff (nurses, CNAs and kitchen personnel) on 4B at the Teresian House. Their dedication to our Mom will always be greatly appreciated. We will also miss the residents and their families on the fourth floor. Services will be private for the family. Interment will take place in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit







