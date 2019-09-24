KOWSKY Agnes HESTER Mary Beth On that fateful day in 2006, Mare went Home, no longer sick. On the same day in 2009, Mare took your hand and left us behind. No sickness, no suffering, and now only peace. With both of your spirits, you rest complete. On that Ladder up to Heaven's Gate, Mother and Daughter, you faced your Fate. Our hearts were broken to see you both go, But only because we love you so. You're both felt here every single day, With your guidance, love and all that we pray. Our links are always etched in the Depths of our hearts. No matter where we are, or how far apart. Tenth and Thirteenth Anniversaries. The Kowsky and Hester Families
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 24, 2019