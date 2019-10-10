Agnes L. (VanZandt) Prior

Guest Book
  • "To the VanZandt Family. I am truly sorry to hear of the..."
Service Information
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY
12205
(518)-869-1005
Obituary
Send Flowers

Prior, Agnes L. (Van Zandt) ALBANY Agnes L. Van Zandt, at rest with our LORD on October 5, 2019. Agnes was the wife of the late Frank Prior; daughter of the late Walter and Ethel Van Zandt; sister of Walter Jr., Judith, and Lloyd (Elaine); sister-in-law Virginia, wife of the late Floyd Van Zandt. Also survived by beloved nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held (time and date to be decided by the family.) Contributions in her memory may be made to . To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.cannonfuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.