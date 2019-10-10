Prior, Agnes L. (Van Zandt) ALBANY Agnes L. Van Zandt, at rest with our LORD on October 5, 2019. Agnes was the wife of the late Frank Prior; daughter of the late Walter and Ethel Van Zandt; sister of Walter Jr., Judith, and Lloyd (Elaine); sister-in-law Virginia, wife of the late Floyd Van Zandt. Also survived by beloved nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held (time and date to be decided by the family.) Contributions in her memory may be made to . To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.cannonfuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 10, 2019