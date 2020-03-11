Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes M. Goyer Walker. View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Send Flowers Obituary

Walker, Agnes M. Goyer LATHAM Agnes M. Walker passed unexpectedly from this life on Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home. She was 82 years of age. Born in Troy on November 14, 1937, Agnes was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Martin) Thomas. She was raised and educated in Lansingburgh and was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School. Agnes was the wife of the late Henry S. "Bunky" Goyer who passed away in 1985 and together they raised four children. During those early years of raising her family, Agnes shared her love for playing the piano by opening her home to and teaching numerous students how to play. She was later employed, for more than 25 years, by the North Colonie School District as the secretary to the principal of Shaker High School and to the superintendent of the School District. Agnes enjoyed the times spent with her family, visiting the Saratoga Race Course and wintering in Scottsdale, Ariz. She had a love for animals, especially dogs. Agnes was a member of the Newtonville United Methodist Church. Agnes was blessed to have found a second love in life and was the beloved wife for 32 years of Arthur E. Walker Jr. who survives. She was the loving mother of Michael (Lynn) Goyer, Joseph Goyer, Scott (Beth) Goyer, Timothy Goyer, Drew (Maria) Walker, Jamie (John Cuadrado) Walker and the late T.J. Walker; cherished grandmother of Michael (Dana) Goyer Jr., Christopher (Amanda) Goyer, Shawn Goyer, Nicholas Goyer, Taylor Goyer, Megan Walker, Ryan Walker, Ryan (Eric) Schattl-Wineinger, Brittany (Luke) Scarchilli and Garrett Wineinger; proud great-grandmother of Nick, Mackenzie, Colin, Roen and Noah Goyer. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Agnes will be celebrated by the Reverend Steven Smith on Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the Newtonville United Methodist Church, 568 Loudon Rd., (Route 9, corner of Maxwell Road), Newtonville. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Agnes' family on Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. In lieu of flowers and in recognition of Agnes' love for animals, her family suggests donation be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Please visit







Walker, Agnes M. Goyer LATHAM Agnes M. Walker passed unexpectedly from this life on Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home. She was 82 years of age. Born in Troy on November 14, 1937, Agnes was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Martin) Thomas. She was raised and educated in Lansingburgh and was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School. Agnes was the wife of the late Henry S. "Bunky" Goyer who passed away in 1985 and together they raised four children. During those early years of raising her family, Agnes shared her love for playing the piano by opening her home to and teaching numerous students how to play. She was later employed, for more than 25 years, by the North Colonie School District as the secretary to the principal of Shaker High School and to the superintendent of the School District. Agnes enjoyed the times spent with her family, visiting the Saratoga Race Course and wintering in Scottsdale, Ariz. She had a love for animals, especially dogs. Agnes was a member of the Newtonville United Methodist Church. Agnes was blessed to have found a second love in life and was the beloved wife for 32 years of Arthur E. Walker Jr. who survives. She was the loving mother of Michael (Lynn) Goyer, Joseph Goyer, Scott (Beth) Goyer, Timothy Goyer, Drew (Maria) Walker, Jamie (John Cuadrado) Walker and the late T.J. Walker; cherished grandmother of Michael (Dana) Goyer Jr., Christopher (Amanda) Goyer, Shawn Goyer, Nicholas Goyer, Taylor Goyer, Megan Walker, Ryan Walker, Ryan (Eric) Schattl-Wineinger, Brittany (Luke) Scarchilli and Garrett Wineinger; proud great-grandmother of Nick, Mackenzie, Colin, Roen and Noah Goyer. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Agnes will be celebrated by the Reverend Steven Smith on Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the Newtonville United Methodist Church, 568 Loudon Rd., (Route 9, corner of Maxwell Road), Newtonville. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Agnes' family on Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. In lieu of flowers and in recognition of Agnes' love for animals, her family suggests donation be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Please visit bowenandparkerbros.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close