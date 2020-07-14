Sheehan, Agnes M. MECHANICVILLE Agnes M. Sheehan died of natural causes at her home on July 13, 2020, at the age of 95. Starting in early childhood, she was always known as "Murph." Murph was the daughter of the late Stephen and Margaret Walsh of West Nanticoke, Pa. She earned her bachelor's degree in physical education from East Stroudsburg State Teachers College in Pennsylvania and a master's degree from the State University of New York College at Oneonta. Murph taught at both the Stillwater and Mechanicville School Districts for many years in the 1950s. After the birth of her three children, she often did substitute teaching in the Mechanicville schools. Murph was predeceased by her husband Bill in 2015; and her daughter Marge Martinelli in 2011. She was also predeceased by the eight siblings she grew up with in Pennsylvania's coal country during the era of the Great Depression, Mary Rita, Peg, Francis, Anna, Joe, Loretta, Theresa and Kathleen. Murph is survived by her son, Joe Sheehan and his wife Laureen; her daughter Kathleen Sheehan; son-in-law Wayne Martinelli; four grandchildren, Tim and Kelly Sheehan and Erin and Dan Martinelli, and many nieces and nephews. Murph's local friends will fondly remember her proudly wearing the caps of the Yankees and Notre Dame teams she so loyally rooted for, and City workers in Tallmadge Park and her local garbage collectors will forever remember her weekly deliveries of cold soda and homemade desserts. Her grateful expressions of her sincere appreciation will be sorely missed. The entire Sheehan and Martinelli families would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Anitta Boston, our home health aide of the past five years, for her extraordinary care and compassion and for bringing love and laughter into all our lives. Due to COVID-19, services at this time will be private and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life event will be scheduled when it is safe to gather again for a public sharing of one special life lived. If you wish to remember Murph, please donate to the charity of your choice
