Agnes Mae (Farrell) Poole
Poole, Agnes Mae (Farrell) RENSSELAER Agnes Mae (Farrell) Poole entered peacefully into eternal rest into the arms of her loving husband Thomas and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on August 18, 2020. She passed in the presence of her loving caretakers, devoted daughter Sharon and granddaughter Jennifer. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the W. J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Thursday, August 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
