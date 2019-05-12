Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes R. Gregory. View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Christ Our Light Catholic Church 1 Maria Drive Loudonville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory, Agnes R. PITTSFIELD, Ma. Agnes R. (Kabrehl) Gregory, entered into eternal life on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the age of 86. Agnes was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late Charles and Anastazie (Konarik) Kabrehl. She was a graduate of Philip Livingston High School and later furthered her education at Business College. She was initially employed as an office clerk by the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P) in Albany and later worked for the Mobil Oil Company. Agnes was married to her beloved husband, Thomas R. Gregory, Jr., 52 years ago in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany. They resided for many years in Massachusetts and during their marriage. Agnes dedicated herself to her husband and their home. Agnes enjoyed sewing and was devout in her Catholic faith. She was the dear sister of the late Charles Kabrehl, Janet Richburg of Colonie, and Mary Badcock (Ken Richardson) of Greenville; sister-in-law of David Badcock of Albany and the late Rose Kabrehl and James Richburg. She is also survived by her attentive niece, Sandra; as well as additional loving nieces and nephews. The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of Hospice Care in the Berkshires for their care and support during Agnes' illness. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 1 Maria Drive, Loudonville. The Rite of Committal and interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Agnes' family on Saturday, before the Mass, from 9 until 10 a.m. at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road in Latham. In recognition of the care given to Agnes and in lieu of customary remembrances, donations are suggested to Hospice Care in the Berkshires, 877 South Street, Suite 1W, Pittsfield, MA 01201 in memory of Agnes R. Gregory.







