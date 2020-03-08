Neumann, Agnes R. DELMAR Agnes R. (Schrader) Neumann, 90, of Delmar died peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, after a brief illness. Born on October 23, 1929, in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Elizabeth Schrader and was predeceased by her 13 siblings and her husband of 57 years, Richard H. Neumann. Agnes enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing bingo. She was always involved with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities and enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Survivors include her children, William (Marianne) Neumann of East Greenbush, James (Karen) Neumann of Rotterdam, Gary Neumann of Albany and Kathleen Plog of Delmar; grandchildren, Michael (Christine) Neumann, Suzanne (Brandon) Morine, Timothy (Katey) Neumann, Amanda (Brett) Szczepkowski, Kristine (Steve) Ogaard, Rebecca (Tyler) Luzinas and Jonathan Neumann; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Kendra, Emma, Maddie and Hailey. Agnes' family wants to thank the staff at Good Samaritan Nursing Home and Eddy Daybreak day program for the great care they provided Agnes in her last months. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar. Following the Mass, all are welcome to a reception at the American Legion, Blanchard Post 1040, 16 W. Poplar Dr., Delmar. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , NENY Chapter, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 8, 2020