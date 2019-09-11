Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Silliman. View Sign Service Information Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home 11 Elm Street Nassau , NY 12123 (518)-766-3828 Send Flowers Obituary

Silliman, Agnes RENSSELAER Agnes (Nessie) Silliman, 76 of Rensselaer, formerly of Nassau, passed away at home on September 8, 2019. Born the daughter of the late George and Margaret McCall, she was raised in East Greenbush and went on to reside in Nassau for 42 years before moving to Rensselaer. Nessie was a former bookkeeper for Northeast Auto Parts in Nassau and was previously employed by Jimmy Waters at the Nassau Pharmacy for many years. Nessie was an avid quilter and her attention to detail was unmatched; every quilt she made came out perfect. She was a talented seamstress and also enjoyed researching her Scottish heritage. She enjoyed having her morning coffee from Stewart's and did not miss a day. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. Nessie was predeceased by her husband, Francis B. Silliman Jr.; her sisters, Grace Ann Teal and Betty Brandt; and her longtime companion, Fred Hoffman. She is survived by her children, Frank B. (Britt) Silliman III of Colorado, Lisa (Ron) Silliman-French of Denton, Texas, Tonya M. Speckhardt of East Greenbush, and George R. (Sue) Silliman of East Greenbush. She is also survived by her nieces and nephew, Colleen Teal Sheehan, Kathleen Brandt, and David Teal; and her grandchildren, Hayden and Shane Speckhardt and Abigail, Allison, and Arricca Silliman. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call prior to the service from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nessie's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Pine West Plaza Building 2, Suite 204, Washington Ave. Ext. Albany, NY, 12205. Online condolences may be offered at







