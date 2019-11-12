Albany Times Union Obituaries
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Latham, NY
View Map
Resources
Agnes T. (Maguire) McCarthy Obituary
McCarthy, Agnes T. (Maguire) LATHAM Agnes T. (Maguire) McCarthy, 90, formerly of Elizabeth Street in Latham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Albany Medical Center embraced by her loving family. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Agnes V. McDonough Maguire; and beloved wife of the late John McCarthy. Agnes grew up in Cohoes and after marrying, she moved to Latham. She graduated from Catholic Central High School and Mildred Elley. She was employed as a Funds Administrator for Roofer Local 241 and prior to that worked for the State of New York. Agnes was dedicated to her family and home and treasured the abundant love of family. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family and accomplished her goal of visiting all 50 states. She is survived by her devoted children, John (JoAnn) McCarthy of Brunswick, Lynne M. (Douglas) McCarthy Lapham of Latham and Kevin McCarthy of Jacksonville Fla.; grandchildren, Tess (Dave Rudnick) McCarthy, Meagan J. McCarthy and twins William E. and Catherine E. Lapham; sister, Charlotte (the late John) Pelletier of Cohoes and several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd., 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes on Thursday, November 14, at 9:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Latham. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. To leave a cherished memory or condolences, please visit fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
