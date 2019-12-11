Fleming, Ahmad D. Jr. ALBANY Ahmad D. "MAN" Fleming Jr., passed into rest on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born on February 4, 1986, in Albany, he was the son of Ahmad D. Fleming Sr. and Brigitte S. Pryor. A longtime resident of Albany, he excelled in high school basketball and was an avid actor, having participated in the Capital Rep Theatre. He was a creative artist, lyricist, and T-shirt designer. Affectionately known as MAN, he will be remembered as being generous to a fault, loyal to family and friends. Besides his parents, he leaves a son Kenyatta; sisters, Keyonna Penick and Qwiana L. Hill; nephew Ari; niece Amya; maternal grandmother Dolly Pryor; maternal step-grandfather Oscar White; aunts, Patrice Pryor, Wanda Turner, and Katina Turner; uncles, Walter Turner, Sebron Fleming and Shawn Fleming; special friend Quasheema Larsen, as well as a host of cousins, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother Constance Dabbs (Walter Turner); and beloved uncle Kenyatta Pryor. A homegoing service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13, in the Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Ave., Albany with the Reverend Leonard D. Comithier Jr. officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Albany. Arrangements are by Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Albany. To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.cannonfuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 11, 2019