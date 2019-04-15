Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sentiwany, Aileen A. (Ahern) RENSSELAER Aileen A. Sentiwany, 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy on November 11, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Irene (Markham) Ahern. She was a 1964 graduate of Catholic Central High School and went on to study nursing at Hudson Valley Community College. Aileen had a long dedicated career as a nurse and very much enjoyed helping and taking care of people. She started at the Red Cross where she met her husband, Michael. She then worked for Maplewood Manor in Ballston Spa where she was a nurse supervisor for over 30 years. Aileen owned race horses and couldn't get enough of the harness track. She loved spending time with her family and friends especially if it was on Burden Lake, a place that brought her peace. She also enjoyed pottery, music, and dancing polka with her husband. Aileen will be remembered for her beautiful smile that lit up the room and for her personality and special way that made the lives of everyone who knew her better. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Sentiwany; her children, Terra (Rob) Stone, Bret (Bridget Donlon) Sentiwany; her dear grandson, R.J. Stone; her siblings, Mark (Pat) Ahern, David (Addie) Ahern, William Ahern, Mary Jo Ahern (William) Pleat; her childhood friends, Cindy, Debbie and Patty; as well as several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17 at The Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Ave., Watervliet with Rev. Donald Rutherford, pastor officiating. Interment will follow. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the funeral service. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Nipper Knolls Equine Center, 4919 NY-50, Gansevoort, NY 1283 or Easy Street Horse and Barnyard Rescue, 109 Langley Road, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Condolence book at







