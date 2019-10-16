Loux, Aileen Marsh VOORHEESVILLE Aileen Marsh Loux, 91, died Monday, October 14, 2019. Born in Albany, Aileen was a longtime resident of Voorheesville. She was a homemaker and always active with her family. She was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader when her children were younger and enjoyed boating and fishing with her late husband. She loved being outside, enjoyed gardening and adored her dog Sandy. Aileen was the wife of the late Arthur J. Loux; mother of Susan Securo of Slingerlands, Patricia Amash of Colonie, Judy Loux of Georgia, James Loux of Westerlo, Douglas Loux of Clifton Park and Arthur Loux Jr. of Rotterdam; and sister of Etta Mae Welch. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Aileen was predeceased by her grandson, James; and siblings, Patricia, Edward and Harriet. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, in the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Voorheesville. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Salem. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the funeral home, prior to the service. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 would be appreciated. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 16, 2019