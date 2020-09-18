McDonald, Aimee M. CHARLTON Aimee M. McDonald, age 47, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Aimee was born on November 16, 1972, to her loving parents, Mark and Tomoe (Toyoda) Imber.Aimee was a graduate of Sachem High School, class of 1990 and received her L.P.N. from Nassau County Vocational Education and Extension Board. Aimee spent most of her life on Long Island, living in Manorville and working with Quest Diagnostics as a territory manager for several years. In 2009, Aimee and her family moved to Charlton where she worked at BH-BL Schools in food services and as a much-loved teacher's assistant. Aimee was well-known in her community and loved to be involved. She had a passion for the arts, one that she shared by making costumes and doing makeup for the O'Rourke Middle School Drama Club and acting in productions for Burnt Hills Theater for Children. She was a caretaker by nature and loved being around children, whether it was her own or those at school. She was at her happiest when her house was full of kids. In 2019, the family hosted a German exchange student, Amira, and Aimee made sure she felt a part of the family. Aimee was the life of the party. Her energy was infectious; she loved to dance, bake and gather with her family and friends. Aimee is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Ryan J. McDonald; the lights of her life, daughters, Madison and Emily McDonald; her siblings, Debbie (Ray) Riccio and Robert Imber; her nieces and nephews, Leah Boyd, Chris Riccio and Luca Riccio; and her parents-in-law, Kandy and John McDonald. Aimee was predeceased by her parents, Mark and Tomoe (Toyoda) Imber. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, September 19, from 4-7 p.m. and on Sunday, September 20, from 1-3 p.m. at the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. On Saturday from 4-5 p.m., Townley and Wheeler's Unity Station will be open for guests to share their condolences through a live video feed connected to the family inside while staying in the safety of their vehicle as they pass through. On Saturday from 5-7 p.m., in person calling hours will be offered at the funeral home. Please note that social distancing, masks, and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. On Sunday from 1-3 p.m., once again, in person calling hours will be offered at the funeral home. A private funeral service will conclude the afternoon on Sunday and will be available to view on Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home's Facebook Page. Interment will be on Monday, September 21, at 11 a.m. in the Pinegrove Cemetery, Charlton. Memorial donations may be made in Aimee's name to NYOH Community Cancer Foundation, 449 Route 146, Suite 101, Clifton Park, NY, 12065 or to Camp Kesem, Stony Brook University Chapter, Student Activity Center Room 218, 100 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook, NY, 11790. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Aimee's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
.