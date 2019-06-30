Janosy, Alan Albert SARATOGA SPRINGS Alan Albert Janosy, 75, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, died peacefully at home on June 20, 2019, after battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Alan was born in Irvington, N.J. on July 10, 1943 to the late Alexander Janosy and Dorothy (Milbauer) Janosy. Alan graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology with a master's degree in metallurgic engineering. In 1967, Alan moved to the Capital District, where he began his professional career at the Knolls Atomic Power Lab where he worked for almost 40 years before retiring in 2005. He was happily married to the late Julia (Cull) Janosy for 32 years. The two resided in Glenville for most of their marriage and raised three accomplished and devoted daughters by whom he is survived, Norah Janosy (Christopher Lace) of Denver, Lauren Janosy (Vadim Brusser) of Seattle, and Alaine Janosy (Jeffrey Wickham) of Denver. As a family, they made many cherished memories and some of Alan's favorite times were the many weekends he spent skiing with his daughters and the family's annual beach vacations. Alan moved to Saratoga Springs in 2004, where he made dozens of friends. He married Denise Polit in 2005 and they made many wonderful memories together. The two traveled all over the world, including annual trips to Australia during most years of their marriage. They were blessed with opportunities for incredible adventures and lived a full and satisfying life together. When not traveling, Alan was an avid reader, arts enthusiast, and proud mentor in the Saratoga Sponsor-a-Scholar program. In addition to his parents and first wife, Alan was predeceased by his brother-in-law, James Brady, and by a nephew, Alfred Rossi. In addition to his three daughters and their husbands, Alan is survived by his wife and best friend, Denise Polit; five cherished grandchildren, Julia and Cormac Lace and Maren, Ronan, and Cullen Brusser; his much-loved sister, Diane Brady (Mike Dakes) of Fairfax, Va.; and his caring stepson, Alex O'Hara of Pittsburgh. Alan was blessed to have a large extended group of family and friends who will miss his sharp wit and charming smile. Alan's family members would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Jennifer Flaccus and to Community Hospice of Saratoga Springs for their superb and compassionate care of Alan in the last few months of his life. His wonderful case manager, Justine Hand, deserves special thanks, as well as Hospice caregivers Darlene Gendron and Laurie McDermott. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Alan's family from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday July 7, at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373) followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. The family encourages friends to wear Alan's favorite color (blue) in celebration of his life. Inurnment will take place at the Greenridge Cemetery in Saratoga Springs at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome. Published in Albany Times Union on June 30, 2019