Andresen, Alan C. BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. Alan C. Andresen, 80 of Bonita Springs, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at home with his devoted wife Joan and their dog Sammy by his side. Alan was born and raised in Albany, the son of the late Charles and Jeannette (Farber) Andresen. He spent his career working as a sales representative for United Gilsonite Laboratories (U.G.L.). He retired in 2004 and eventually relocated to Bonita Springs. Alan was an avid golfer who also enjoyed spending time outdoors. Alan was known for keeping a meticulously manicured lawn, his pride and joy. As a sports enthusiast, he was a fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants. Alan also had a great appreciation for all genres of music, most notably his Sunday Jazz Brunch. Survivors include his beloved wife of 56 years, Joan E. Anderson; loving children, Lynn M. (Daniel) Bowman of Albany, Matthew A. Anderson of Great Neck, N.Y. and Laura M. Andresen (William Dugan) of Niskayuna; cherished grandchildren, Chelsea E. and Bree M. Snide; and sister, Anne Little of Knoxville, Tenn. Ally, Jay, Tiffany and Rosemary gave a new meaning to caregivers and went above and beyond for Alan and his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 16, at 12 p.m. in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 28300 Tamiami Trail South, Bonita Springs, Fla. Memorial contributions in Alan's name may be made to the Parkinson Association of Southwest Florida, 5926 Premier Way, Suite 114, Naples, FL, 34109. Online condolences may be offered by visiting ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 14, 2019