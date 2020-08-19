1/1
Alan D. Goold
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Goold, Alan D. VALATIE Alan D. Goold passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2020, at the age of 88. Born in Hudson on April 3, 1932, Alan was the son of the late Arline D. and W. Gordon Goold. He graduated from Chatham Central School, then served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954, during which time he married his soulmate of 63 years, Ruth Helen Larson. After returning from his military service, he worked in the family well-drilling business, retiring as president of W. Gordon Wells & Pumps in 2013. He was a charter member of the Tri-Village Fire Company, and also a member of the Chatham Lions Club. In his spare time, Alan and his wife, Ruth, would often stay at their camp near Gore Mountain, where the family often gathered and enjoyed skiing at Gore. Alan was known for his famous pancakes prepared on the hot woodstove! He also took many fishing trips with his wife, another hobby he loved dearly, while Ruth would patiently distract herself with a good book. Alan is survived by his children: Ricky (Marilyn) Goold, of Chatham Center, Debbie (David) Danforth of Milton, Vt., Judy (Bernie) Kelleher, of Valatie, Linda (Tom) Marks, of Parker, Colo., and Walter (Joan) Goold, of North Chatham; his grandchildren: Brandon, Kevin Goold, Brittney, Jason, Adam Kelleher, Hayley, Jack Goold, Cody Danforth, and Kristin Surowiec; and great-grandchildren: Brayden and Garrett Kelleher, and Asher and Emmerson Surowiec. Calling hours are Friday, August 21, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at French, Gifford, Preiter, and Blasl Funeral Home in Chatham. The graveside service will be at 1 p.m. in the Chatham Center Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Tri-Village Fire Company, or the Chatham Lions Club. Condolences may be conveyed at frenchblasl.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Chatham Center Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home
25 Railroad Ave
Chatham, NY 12037
(518) 392-2811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved