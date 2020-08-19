Goold, Alan D. VALATIE Alan D. Goold passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2020, at the age of 88. Born in Hudson on April 3, 1932, Alan was the son of the late Arline D. and W. Gordon Goold. He graduated from Chatham Central School, then served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954, during which time he married his soulmate of 63 years, Ruth Helen Larson. After returning from his military service, he worked in the family well-drilling business, retiring as president of W. Gordon Wells & Pumps in 2013. He was a charter member of the Tri-Village Fire Company, and also a member of the Chatham Lions Club. In his spare time, Alan and his wife, Ruth, would often stay at their camp near Gore Mountain, where the family often gathered and enjoyed skiing at Gore. Alan was known for his famous pancakes prepared on the hot woodstove! He also took many fishing trips with his wife, another hobby he loved dearly, while Ruth would patiently distract herself with a good book. Alan is survived by his children: Ricky (Marilyn) Goold, of Chatham Center, Debbie (David) Danforth of Milton, Vt., Judy (Bernie) Kelleher, of Valatie, Linda (Tom) Marks, of Parker, Colo., and Walter (Joan) Goold, of North Chatham; his grandchildren: Brandon, Kevin Goold, Brittney, Jason, Adam Kelleher, Hayley, Jack Goold, Cody Danforth, and Kristin Surowiec; and great-grandchildren: Brayden and Garrett Kelleher, and Asher and Emmerson Surowiec. Calling hours are Friday, August 21, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at French, Gifford, Preiter, and Blasl Funeral Home in Chatham. The graveside service will be at 1 p.m. in the Chatham Center Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Tri-Village Fire Company, or the Chatham Lions Club. Condolences may be conveyed at frenchblasl.com
