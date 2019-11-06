Slingerland, Alan G. RED HOOK Alan G. Slingerland, 79 of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Sharon Healthcare in Sharon, Conn. Born on September 6, 1940, in Albany, he was the son of the late Neil and Helen (Voelxen) Slingerland. He graduated from Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School, class of 1960. He also graduated from the Northeast Institute of Industrial Technology - based in Boston. Alan served in the U.S. Navy during the "Bay of Pigs." Alan married Priscilla "Penny" Bartholomew on August 30, 1968, in the Reformed Church in Hudson. Penny survives at home in Red Hook. For many years, Alan worked as an AutoCAD draftsman with De Laval Separator in Poughkeepsie. He also worked as a contractor for G.E. Plastics for over 10 years. Alan was an active longtime member of the Jaycees and was a Jaycee Senator. He also was a member of the Dutch Reformed Church of Rhinebeck, N.Y. In addition to his loving wife of 51 years, he is survived by his daughter, Erica Slingerland of Pawleys Island, S.C; his grandson, Patrick T. McGowan of Red Hook; a niece Elizabeth Goff of Boise, Idaho; his two nephews, John Tully of Phoenix, Ariz., and Matthew Tully of Phoenix; along with several cousins, and countless friends and colleagues. A sister, Karen E. Tully predeceased him. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook, on Sunday, November 10, from 2-5 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 11, in the Reformed Church of Rhinebeck, 6368 Mill Rd., Rhinebeck. Pastor Luis R. Perez will officiate. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Alan's memory to the , Mid-Hudson Chapter, 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY, 12601-4027. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook. For directions, or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 6, 2019