Alan Harmon Hodges
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hodges, Alan Harmon BIRDSBORO, Pa. Alan Harmon Hodges, 61 of Birdsboro, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Reading Hospital. He is survived by his wife Patty Jean (Panos) Hodges. Born in Owensboro, Ky., Alan was the son of the late James Harmon and Carolyn Gay Hodges. He is survived by his mother; his sister, Cathy Jo Rogers, wife of Mark Rogers of Broadalbin, N.Y.; niece, Rose (Panos) Blinn, wife of Michael Blinn of Greater New York City; great-niece, Poppy Blinn; sister-in-law, Pamela (Di Sorbo) Panos, surviving wife of Bruce Panos of East Greenbush, and several cousins. Alan graduated from Scotia Glenville High School in 1977 and started his higher education at Clarkson University in Potsdam, graduating with his Bachelor of Science from Union College in Schenectady. He worked as a research scientist and senior research investigator at Sanofi Aventis for many years. Alan valued time spent with his family and although his stature was formidable, he had a gentle soul. He was a devoted husband, caring and supportive, thoughtful and kind. He cherished all his family, especially its newest member, Poppy. Due to the current health crisis, a private memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 11, in Reading, Pa. However, friends may view this celebration of Alan's life online that day. Please contact a family member for the online viewing details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lehigh Valley Chapter of Ducks Unlimited. An extended obituary may be found at www.beanfuneralhomes.com where the sharing of memories is greatly encouraged.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved