Hodges, Alan Harmon BIRDSBORO, Pa. Alan Harmon Hodges, 61 of Birdsboro, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Reading Hospital. He is survived by his wife Patty Jean (Panos) Hodges. Born in Owensboro, Ky., Alan was the son of the late James Harmon and Carolyn Gay Hodges. He is survived by his mother; his sister, Cathy Jo Rogers, wife of Mark Rogers of Broadalbin, N.Y.; niece, Rose (Panos) Blinn, wife of Michael Blinn of Greater New York City; great-niece, Poppy Blinn; sister-in-law, Pamela (Di Sorbo) Panos, surviving wife of Bruce Panos of East Greenbush, and several cousins. Alan graduated from Scotia Glenville High School in 1977 and started his higher education at Clarkson University in Potsdam, graduating with his Bachelor of Science from Union College in Schenectady. He worked as a research scientist and senior research investigator at Sanofi Aventis for many years. Alan valued time spent with his family and although his stature was formidable, he had a gentle soul. He was a devoted husband, caring and supportive, thoughtful and kind. He cherished all his family, especially its newest member, Poppy. Due to the current health crisis, a private memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 11, in Reading, Pa. However, friends may view this celebration of Alan's life online that day. Please contact a family member for the online viewing details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lehigh Valley Chapter of Ducks Unlimited. An extended obituary may be found at www.beanfuneralhomes.com where the sharing of memories is greatly encouraged.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 5, 2020.