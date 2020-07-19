Schoonbeck, Alan Henry LOS OSOS, Calif. Alan Henry Schoonbeck passed away on June 24, 2020, at his home in Los Osos, Calif. He was born on November 26, 1942 to Henry and Elizabeth (Betty) Schoonbeck in Albany. He is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, Phyllis; and his two sons, Mark Alan (spouse Sherry, children Allison and Erik); and Michael Scott (spouse Vanessa, children Celeste and Adam). Alan graduated from Guilderland Central High School where he played football and received the Elks Sportsmanship Award & Guilderland High School Football MVP in 1960. He went on to play football at Northwestern College (Orange City, Iowa) and graduated with a degree in Education. At Northwestern he met his future wife, Phyllis. Alan went on to teach art at Alden and Bode, Iowa. While at Bode Twin Rivers High School, "Coach Schoonie" coached nearly everything - baseball, football, track, and junior high basketball. He was very happy and proud to have coached all athletes, especially his track teams that received top awards among high school athletes in the state of Iowa. He was also Scout Master of one of the longest running Troops in the state of Iowa at the time and introduced many young Scouts to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in northern Minnesota teaching them to camp, canoe, and fish. When the family relocated to the Albany area, Alan was employed as the Art Instructor at Oak Hill School, Scotia. The family eventually migrated to California to retire in the sunshine. Alan enjoyed the outdoors, whether hiking, camping or fishing. He also loved watching all college sports and hanging out with his grandkids. Contributions may be made to The Boundary Waters in Northern Minnesota, Alan's favorite place. www.savetheboundarywaters.org