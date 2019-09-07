Roehr, Alan J. Sr. CASTLETON Alan J. Roehr Sr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital with his family by his side. Alan loved fishing, his cabin, and most of all, his family. He was the son of the late William and Mary Roehr. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Tracey Roehr, who was the love of his life; and his children, Alan (Amy) Roehr, Elizabeth Roehr (Daniel Frank), and Sarah Roehr. He was the best brother to Mary Jo Hogan, Judy Roehr, Elie Mathews, and Matthew Roehr and a beloved uncle to many. His favorite job was being Papa to Cameron, Reagan, and Parker Roehr and Lucas Frank. The Hidden Path Crew will always have a place in his heart as will many other family members and close friends. The family wishes to thank the Town of Schodack for their support. The family also wishes to thank the MICU at Albany Med. and the Hospice Inn for all of their care. #papastrong. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 9, in the Sacred Heart Church, Castleton. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Ray Funeral Home 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 North Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33309-2132 or online at msfocus.org.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019