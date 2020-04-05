Alan James Myers

Obituary
Myers, Alan James DELMAR Alan James Myers, 75, passed away on March 30, 2020. Husband of the late Gay Herbst Myers; father of Scott (Kelly) Myers of Delmar and Jeffrey (Lisa) Myers of Voorheesville; son of the late James William Myers and Beatrice Anna Opey; grandfather of Brittany, Addison, Lindsay, Kourtney (Chris) Garguilo and Tate; brother of the late Janet Myers Wilson; and uncle of Stephanie Wilson and Jennifer Lombard of Rochester, N.Y. Alan worked for the Bethlehem School District for many years. At Alan's request, there will be no funeral service. Contributions in Alan's name may be made to , 595 New Loudon Rd., #162, Latham, NY, 12110.

Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020
