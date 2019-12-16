Barre, Alan K. TROY It is with bittersweet sadness that Alan K. Barre of Troy passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019, at age 73. Born on September 10, 1946, in Albany Alan was the son of the late Gerard and Susan Barre. Alan proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Alan retired from the N.Y.S. Office of General Services; he worked as a professional mechanical/HVAC engineer. Alan was a big fan of Nascar and especially enjoyed his many NASCAR RV camping experiences with family and friends. Alan was an avid fisherman, casting lines all over the northeast. He was on cloud nine whenever he had a fishing pole in hand and his boat on the water. Alan was also a motorcycle enthusiast. Throughout the years he owned various BMW models and an extremely cool Vincent. Alan was a laid-back guy, very kind and always happy. He was known for his incredible sense of humor. Alan truly enjoyed making people laugh. He cherished time spent surrounded by his family. Alan completed his final mission here on Earth and is now with the love of his life Rosemarie. In addition to his parents, Alan was predeceased by his long-time companion Rosemarie Christopher. He is survived by Rosemarie's sons, Thomas (Pamela) and Francis (Kathryn) Christopher; his sister Marion (Ralph) Leizer; his brothers, Kevin and Ric (Carol) Barre. Alan will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Shane, Alysha, Wyatt, Mitchell, and Julia; and many nieces, nephews and dear cousins. Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, at Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy. Funeral services on Thursday, December 19, at 9:30 a.m. from Leahy Funeral Home, interment with military honors will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 16, 2019