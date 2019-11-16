Alan L. Kisby

Guest Book
  • "Staci, Sharon and Family, We are so very sorry that you..."
    - Sue and Jim Donohue
Service Information
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
5216 Western Turnpike
Guilderland, NY
12084
(518)-356-5925
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
5216 Western Tpke.
Guilderland, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
5216 Western Tpke.
Guilderland, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kisby, Alan L. GUILDERLAND Alan L. Kisby passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 17, from 3-7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpke., Guilderland. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 18, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Prospect Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by R.J. DeLuccia Funeral Services. To view the full obituary, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.