Kisby, Alan L. GUILDERLAND Alan L. Kisby passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 17, from 3-7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpke., Guilderland. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 18, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Prospect Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by R.J. DeLuccia Funeral Services. To view the full obituary, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 16, 2019