Perlin, Alan L. SLINGERLANDS Alan L. Perlin, of Slingerlands, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born in the Bronx and was the son of the late Haim and Naomi Perlin. Alan is survived by his wife Dawn; his daughter Erin (William) Baker of Albany; his son Craig (Emma) Magnano of Brooklyn; beloved granddaughters, Sara and Hayley; grandsons, Riley, Cameron and Luca; and sister Cindy Perlin. Private burial will take place in Memory Gardens in accordance with Alan's wishes. Memorial contributions may be made in Al's name to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeastern New York, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com