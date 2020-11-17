1/
Alan L. Perlin
1951 - 2020
Perlin, Alan L. SLINGERLANDS Alan L. Perlin, of Slingerlands, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born in the Bronx and was the son of the late Haim and Naomi Perlin. Alan is survived by his wife Dawn; his daughter Erin (William) Baker of Albany; his son Craig (Emma) Magnano of Brooklyn; beloved granddaughters, Sara and Hayley; grandsons, Riley, Cameron and Luca; and sister Cindy Perlin. Private burial will take place in Memory Gardens in accordance with Alan's wishes. Memorial contributions may be made in Al's name to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeastern New York, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
