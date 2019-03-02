Levensohn, Alan M. DELMAR Alan M. Levensohn, age 91, died on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Newton, Mass., Dr. Levensohn was a World War II U.S. Army veteran and was a scientific research editor for the New York State Dept. of Health for over 20 years before retiring. Dr. Levensohn is survived by his beloved wife Rose Levensohn; and his children, Betsy Ritter (Rob) of Rockville, Md., and Joshua Levs (Melanie) of Atlanta. Grandfather of Shoshana, Jacob, and Jonah Ritter and Ryan, Jordan, and Abigail Levs. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Peggy Axelrod and Janet Axelrod and numerous cherished nieces and nephews. Services will be at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany, on Sunday, March 3, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Great Barrington, Mass. Shiva will be observed at the family residence from 7:30 to 9 p.m., Monday, March 4, to Thursday, March 7. To leave the family an online condolence please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 2, 2019