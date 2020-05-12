Alan R. Brown
Brown, Alan R. NORTH GREENBUSH Alan R. Brown, 73, passed away at home on May 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife Gloria; his two sons, Aaron (Samantha) and Ryan (Stephanie); and his five grandchildren, Avery, Max, Alexandra, Reagan, and Olivia. He was a loving and kind husband, father, and grandfather who brought joy and stability to his family. He earned a B.S. degree in physics from Virginia Tech and an M.B.A. in economics and finance from the University of Tulsa. He spent his entire life fishing with family and friends; he read countless books from ancient fiction to modern chaos theory applied to computer programming. Alan was a reserved man, speaking when necessary, speaking truthfully, speaking kindness to everyone - he happily laughed to the point of crying when recalling a funny story. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to UNICEF. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com






Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
