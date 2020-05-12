Brown, Alan R. NORTH GREENBUSH Alan R. Brown, 73, passed away at home on May 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife Gloria; his two sons, Aaron (Samantha) and Ryan (Stephanie); and his five grandchildren, Avery, Max, Alexandra, Reagan, and Olivia. He was a loving and kind husband, father, and grandfather who brought joy and stability to his family. He earned a B.S. degree in physics from Virginia Tech and an M.B.A. in economics and finance from the University of Tulsa. He spent his entire life fishing with family and friends; he read countless books from ancient fiction to modern chaos theory applied to computer programming. Alan was a reserved man, speaking when necessary, speaking truthfully, speaking kindness to everyone - he happily laughed to the point of crying when recalling a funny story. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to UNICEF. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2020.