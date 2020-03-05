Williams, Alan R. ALBANY Alan R. Williams, 71, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Alan was the son of the late William and Helen Williams. Alan was the loving husband to Marianne Williams. They were married 42 years. Alan worked for the State of New York for many years. He was a poet, a Civil War buff and a personal chef to his wife. Alan is survived by his son Morgan (Kristyn); his sister Diane (Wayne) Schultz; sister-in-laws, Peggy Stryjek, Rosanne McKee; and brother-in-law Thomas McKee; and many loving nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Saturday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment to immediately follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Central Ave., Albany. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the DCI Dialysis Clinic Inc., 176 Washington Ave. Ext., Suite 100, Albany, NY 12203. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 5, 2020