Haner, Alan V. WATERVLIET Alan V. Haner, age 61, departed on Monday, September 7, 2020, comforted by his family, after a battle with multiple cancers that he faced with resolute and unremitting fortitude. Born on July 27, 1959, the son of late Stanley L. Haner and Leona V. (Tompkins) Haner, Alan carried on a legacy of tireless work ethic. He spent many years in the faithful employ of Hunter Mountain Ski Resort and later at Koch's Restaurant in Leeds, N.Y., where he shared his kitchen talents for many years. Alan proudly served as a volunteer fireman for Coxsackie Hose #3, once named "Fireman of the Year." His myriad other work pursuits were far-ranging, from direct sales to caring for disabled youth he adored - whatever it took to provide for his nine children whom survive him - Ninive (Hardy) Newman, Ericka A. (Haner) Benjamin, Amber L. Hunlock, Shanda N. Hunlock, Jason A. Haner, Timothy L. Haner, Brittany M. Haner, Alaina R. Haner, and Bradlee A. Haner. Alan also leaves behind sons and daughters-in-law, Corey R. Benjamin, Heather A. (Hanzl) Haner, and James ("Dee") D. Smith; siblings, Dianne J. (Haner) Langer, Dale M. (Haner) Orcutt, Stanton L. Haner, and Eric L. Haner; several brothers and sisters-in-law, former spouses and faithful friends, Charlene (Hardy) Hunlock and Margaret I. (Swart) Mikolajczak, fifteen grandchildren, fifteen nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends. Alan was predeceased by his best friend and honorary brother, Johnathan Siatkowski. A strong, simple man of faith and great kindness, he enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, fast cars, and cooking, but nothing so much as the humble surround of good company and an even better laugh. Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, September 12, from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Decker Funeral Home, 5312 NY Route 23, Windham, N.Y., immediately followed by a funeral service and procession. Interment will take place in Manorkill Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Brittany Haner at 9 Old South Road, West Sand Lake, NY 12196.





