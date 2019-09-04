Riddle, Alan W. CLIFTON PARK Alan W. Riddle, age 70 of Clifton Park, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, after a short illness with his family by his side. Born on December 24, 1948, he was the son of Ruth A. Riddle and the late Robert J. Riddle Sr. Alan was a graduate of Shenendehowa High School, H.V.C.C., and SUNY Plattsburgh. He served in the U.S. Army and attained the rank of SP5. He spent his career with the U.S. Government, and retired after 35 years of service. He was known as a puzzle whiz and enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. He is survived by his mother, Ruth A. Riddle; and his siblings, Robert J. Riddle Jr., Donna (Peter) Traider, Kenneth (Christine) Riddle, Marie (Michael) Hecht, Patricia (Clifford) Gagnon, and Sandra (Daniel) McAlonie. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, and his beloved cats Peek a Boo, Spotty, and Wilda. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, in Clifton Park, with a funeral service on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Jonesville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Jonesville Volunteer Fire Dept., 953 Main Street, Clifton Park, NY, 12065 or to the Ballston Lake EMS, P.O. Box 1005, Ballston Lake, NY, 12019. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 4, 2019