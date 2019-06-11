Rubenstein, Alan W. LOUDONVILLE Alan W. Rubenstein died peacefully on June 10, 2019, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany, N.Y. at the age of 92, after a short struggle with pneumonia. Alan was born in 1926 in Buffalo, N.Y. to Emil and Ethel Rubenstein. Alan attended Lafayette High School in Buffalo and went on to study history and law at the University of Buffalo, where he was awarded the Alden Key for writing. Alan worked at the Appeals and Opinions Bureau for the State of New York, rising to Principle Attorney and Assistant Attorney General. He argued before the U.S. Supreme Court and the New York State Court of Appeals. Alan served in the Korean War and later as Post Commander of Jewish War Veterans Post 105. Alan was honored to receive the "Four Chaplains Brotherhood Award." Alan could also be found working at soup kitchens and participating with Janice at many charitable fundraisers. Alan was perhaps best known for his singing. He sang as bass-baritone with choirs at the First Church in Albany, the Herkimer Street Shul, and his own Temple Beth Emeth, where he also participated in many temple plays and musicals. He loved to sing and had a deep, powerful, and charming voice. Alan was a devoted husband and father. He was loving and worked hard to be helpful to those around him. Alan is predeceased by his sister, Arline. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janice (nee Weisburgh), and their children, Ellen Weintraub and Bruce Rubenstein. Ellen's husband Alan Weintraub and their daughter Rachael, and Rachael's husband Chris Udall and their son, Conner, share in this loss, as do Bruce's wife, Sylvia Han, and their sons Eric and Kenneth Rubenstein. Janice's brother, Herb Weisburgh, Herb's wife Marilyn, and their daughters Cecily and Jenny also share in this loss. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, at 11 a.m. at Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road, Albany, NY with interment to be at the Beth Emeth Cemetery, 58 Turner Ln, Albany, NY. Shiva will be observed Wednesday through Friday, with a service at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, continuing on Thursday from 7-9 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Alan and Jan's home in Loudonville. Our thanks go out to the staff at Daughter's of Sarah Nursing Home, for their care and support of Alan and for helping Janice to support Alan during his many years there. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Alan in a special way may make a memorial contribution to Congregation Beth Emeth or a . For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit, levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 11, 2019