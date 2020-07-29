Hohenberg, Alane C. TROY Alane C. Hohenberg passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born on April 22, 1940, in Sharon, N.D. to Barbro (Klabo) and Arnold Snortland. She moved to the Denver, Colo. area where she lived until 1962. She then moved to the Pacific Northwest, which remained her favorite region. Alane graduated in the initial class of Thornton High School and attended the University of Colorado at Boulder and later the University of Washington in Seattle. Alane was actively employed from high school days on, including while raising her daughter Ann. Many of her jobs notably in the Capital Region combined an interest in food with growing experience in non-profit management and development. She operated a catering business in Albany and organized a co-op market in Troy to remedy what remains something of a food desert. Among the many non-profit agencies Alane served in the Capital District, as a staff member, board officer, honoree, or volunteer are the Albany Institute of History and Art, The Albany County Historical Association, The Albany League of Arts, The Emma Willard School, The Hudson Mohawk Industrial Gateway, the Arts Center of the Capital Region, and the Hart Cluett Museum. Alane also developed a strong sense of style in decoration and collection that overcame a casual, not to say slovenly, tendency in her spouse to make their Troy house a universally admired showplace. Alane was predeceased by her daughter and her parents. She is survived by her beloved husband, Paul; her sisters, Mary and Ellen (Ken Gruberman) Snortland; by her grandsons, Nico (Randi) and Michael DePaolo; and by a number of Snortland cousins. No immediate service is planned, though a memorial will be scheduled when conditions make it feasible. In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to contribute to the charity of their choice
, with Alane's favorites including the YWCA and UHPP, offered as suggestions. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com
.