Conte, Alberico P. COLONIE Alberico "Ralph" Conte, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was the son of the late Tommaso and Filomena Conte. Ralph was the devoted husband of Anna (Russo) Conte for over 53 years. They came to the United States from Italy shortly after marrying and built a life together founded upon hard work and family. Together, they operated Colonie Shoe Repair and proudly served their community for over 52 years. Ralph is survived by his wife, Anna; his sons, Tommasino (Tammy) and Salvatore (Melissa); and his cherished grandchildren, Alberico, Giovanni and Emanuela. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Tuesday, July 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 22, at 10 a.m. in Christ Our Light Catholic Community Church, Loudonville. Please only enter the church from the front entrance; masks and social distancing are required; church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions; and please attempt to arrive before (15 minutes prior to scheduled Mass time). Entombment will follow the Mass in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 in Ralph's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com