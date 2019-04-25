Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert A. Bellenchia. View Sign Service Information Raymond E Bond Funeral Home 1015 Kinderhook Ave Valatie , NY 12184 (518)-758-7031 Send Flowers Obituary

Bellenchia, Albert A. KINDERHOOK Albert Anthony Bellenchia, (Big Al or Al B to his friends) born and raised in Yonkers, N.Y., passed away on April 19, 2019, at Pine Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation in Philmont, N.Y. He was 85. Al served his country as a jet mechanic in the Air Force. As a result, no North Koreans ever invaded Georgia. In gratitude, the government added an "L" to his family name. After his retirement from AT&T, he lived in Yorktown Heights, N.Y. before moving further "up the line." He suffered from Alzheimer's disease in his later years. The end came suddenly, and thankfully quickly, accompanied by family. Al was an avid fan of New York sports, especially his beloved Yankees and Giants. In his younger years, he was an exceptional athlete, making the best of his small size with huge passion and energy. That passion extended to his family. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family, often at two jobs. He overcame adversity and setback by force of will - he simply moved forward. That perseverance - some call it stubbornness - is a legacy he left his offspring. He was a gentle man in heart and generous in deed. He taught his children to love and to not be afraid to express it. He raised a family of huggers. His great love, Carolann Schreiber Bellenchia, preceded him in death by 24 years. His heart was forever broken, but his spirit was not. He was a loyal friend, and had a huge circle of male and female accomplices and co-conspirators. Big Al made his presence known wherever he went. He loved to laugh, dance and sing, and bent an elbow on occasion. He played cards, the ponies and threw the bones. He lived his life large, and often loudly, accompanied by a sly grin and a wisecrack. Beneath his crusty exterior though, he was a cupcake. Albert was the son of Pio and Almerica (Balducci) Belenchia. He had six siblings: Gloria, Robert, Josephine, Ethel, Diane and Rudy. He is survived by four children, Ann Albohn (Frank), Albert E. Bellenchia (Jennifer Wall), Peter Belenchia and Paul Bellenchia (Anita); and seven grandchildren whom he adored and who adored him, Frank Albohn III, Sarah Belenchia Anthony, Melissa Bellenchia, Jessica Bellenchia-Spock, Samuel Bellenchia, Becca Belenchia, and Benjamin Bellenchia. A celebration of the life of Big Al will take place in early May. Details will be announced to family and friends.











