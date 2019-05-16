Friello, Albert D. MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio Albert D. "Al" Friello, age 69, formally of Albany, died on December 14, 2018, in Middleburg Heights. Al graduated from Vincentian Institute in 1968 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He earned his nurse anesthetist degree in Harrisburg, Pa. and moved to Ohio. Al worked at St. Vincent's Charity Hospital in Ohio, retiring in 2015. Son of the late Albert and Nancy (Armento) Friello; brother of Nancy Franklin (Anita), and Donna (Bill) Coton; uncle of Christopher (Rachel) Rem, Kevin (Angela) Rem, and the late Timothy Rem; great-uncle of Carli and Allison Rem. Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, 1389 Central Ave., Albany on Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 16, 2019