Mincher, Albert E. HALFMOON Albert E. Mincher Jr., age 71 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital after a long illness. He was a Halfmoon native and a 1967 Shenendehowa graduate. He was born in Cohoes and was the son of the late Olive (Baker) Mincher. Albert retired from UPS in 1999 after 27 years of service. He enjoyed working outdoors, mowing his lawn and spending time in his garage working on vehicles. He is survived by his loving wife Theresa (Polak) Mincher; daughter Victoria (Wade) Schoenborn; son Albert E. Mincher III; grandchildren, Danielle Mincher and Brandon Longhi; his great-granddaughter Lucia Perez; sisters, Kathleen (Gary) Raylinsky and Mary-Ann (the late Edward) Sabourin; and many nieces and nephews. The Mincher family would like to extend a very special thank you to Richard (Joann) Flannigan, Greg (Lena) Riberdy, and Albert's niece and nephew, Amanda and Jacob Riberdy; without your love, support, and lifelong friendship, our lives would not have been complete, you brought us so much love and joy. The family would also like to offer their gratitude to St. Peter's Hospital hospice program, Mr. Mincher's nurses and physicians, especially Aleta Cabuhat, P.A. in Cardiology, and to Liz Reiter for all of the excellent care given to Al. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 16, from 2 to 4 p.m., with a service at 4 p.m. in the Catricala Funeral Home, 1597 Route 9, in Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Clifton Park/Halfmoon EMS, P.O. Box 1469, Clifton Park, NY, 12065.